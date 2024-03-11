Russell Wilson had interest in 2 other teams

Russell Wilson was reportedly open to playing for at least two other teams before he agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson announced via social media Sunday that he is joining the Steelers. The Denver Broncos gave Wilson permission to negotiate with other teams even though he will not officially be released until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. That allowed the veteran quarterback to work out a deal hours before free agency officially began.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Wilson was also open to playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

I’m told if Russell Wilson didn’t land with the Steelers he was open to playing for teams like the Raiders and Patriots, if they were interested. Wilson moves on while Denver searches for their next QB to add to the roster. https://t.co/nc1utl63H3 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

One report last week claimed people close to Wilson were pushing him to sign with the Raiders, though it is unclear how much interest Las Vegas had. It is more surprising to hear that Wilson was open to playing for the Patriots, as they do not appear to be a quarterback away from playoff contention.

Kenny Pickett is still with the Steelers, so it will be interesting to see if Wilson has to compete for a starting job. Pickett has not done much of note statistically in Pittsburgh, but the team is 14-10 in his starts. It is possible that Wilson was not guaranteed a starting job anywhere and felt beating out Pickett represents his best chance of earning one.