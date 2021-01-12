Russell Wilson reacts to Seahawks extending GM John Schneider

The Seattle Seahawks saw their 2020 season come to a disappointing end on Saturday, but that did not stop ownership from making a new commitment to general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they have signed Schneider to a contract extension that runs through 2027. Russell Wilson was one of the first to weigh in on the agreement, and the star quarterback clearly approves.

The best in the business. https://t.co/06bki4uk1T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 12, 2021

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, so you can understand why he has a good relationship with Schneider. There is also no denying how impressive Schneider’s body of work has been. He and head coach Pete Carroll, who is signed through 2025, have built teams that won two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

There was recently a report that a rival NFC team was going to try to hire Schneider away from the Seahawks, but that is not going to happen.