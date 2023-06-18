Russell Wilson appears to send message with new workout video

Russell Wilson has downplayed the concerns about his conditioning that popped up last season, but the Denver Broncos quarterback seems determined to prove he is working hard in the weight room.

Wilson shared a video on Twitter this week that showed him going through some intense workouts. He used a hashtag that read “#RestorationSzn.”

Wilson did look look pretty slim, so Broncos fans have to be pleased about that.

Wilson threw for just 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He played so poorly that many wondered if he might have been out of shape, and one savage comment from an opposing player contributed to that narrative.

When Wilson was asked about his weight last month, he offered one of his typical corny responses.

The Broncos were a total disaster offensively last season under Nathaniel Hackett. They are hoping for much better results with Sean Payton. Even if the talk of Wilson being out of shape was overblown, the 34-year-old would be wise to use it as motivation.