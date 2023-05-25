Russell Wilson responds to conditioning concerns with latest corny quote

Russell Wilson played so poorly last season that many wondered if he might have been out of shape, but the Denver Broncos star says there should be no concerns in that department.

Wilson spoke with the media during organized team activities on Thursday. One reporter asked the veteran if he has “dropped some pounds.” this offseason. Wilson responded as only Russ can.

Russell Wilson isn’t counting the pounds, but he is feeling “lean and mean.” pic.twitter.com/UrQztCNsOb — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 25, 2023

“Yeah, I feel great. I feel lean and mean and ready to go,” Wilson said.

There you have it, Broncos fans. Wilson is feeling lean and mean and ready to go. What more could you ask for after his disastrous first year in Denver?

Wilson threw for just 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He and Denver’s offense looked completely lost under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The team is hoping for better results under Sean Payton.

While it was hard to say if Wilson was out of shape, one opposing player raised questions with a savage comment about the 34-year-old.