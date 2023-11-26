 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson goes viral for unexpected audible name

November 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
The Denver Broncos lined up against the Cleveland Browns

Russell Wilson apparently takes his responsibility of delivering the goods for the Denver Broncos very seriously.

The Broncos QB Wilson went viral for the unexpected audible name that he called out during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. With Denver facing a 2nd-and-7 inside Cleveland’s 30-yard line, Wilson saw the coverage that the Browns had lined up in and yelled out “Pizza, Pizza!” as if he was shooting a commercial for Little Caesars.

The “Pizza, Pizza!” call worked like a charm too as Wilson was able to get a 19-yard pickup out of the designed run that he audible’d into. Denver would eventually find the end zone on the drive when Wilson took it himself again for a two-yard touchdown run on 2nd-and-goal.

Wilson’s audible was actually pretty appropriately named as Denver ranked in the top seven of best U.S. pizza cities in a 2023 data-oriented study done by Clever Real Estate. We also know that a previous Broncos quarterback was a fairly big pizza guy himself.

