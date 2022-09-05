ESPN analyst makes extremely bold Derek Carr prediction

Derek Carr has never been given a better opportunity to prove he should be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and one analyst believes the Las Vegas Raiders star is going to exceed expectations after his team’s big offseason.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Carr and newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams are going to make magic together. During a recent episode of “NFL Live,” the former Pro Bowl cornerback compared the Raiders trading for Adams to when the New England Patriots acquired Randy Moss in 2007.

“I’m looking for Derek Carr to have the 2007-like breakout season we saw from Tom Brady when he got Randy Moss” pic.twitter.com/gQoHep875V — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) September 3, 2022

“I’m looking for Derek Carr to have the 2007-like breakout season we saw from Tom Brady when he got Randy Moss,” Clark said. “You’re gonna have Darren Waller. You’re gonna have Hunter Renfrow, and obviously now Davante Adams on the outside. I think this is the year where (Carr) improves greatly on his 32 touchdowns that he threw in 2015. This is a guy who’s gonna be mid-40s come February.”

That is a bold prediction. Brady threw 50 touchdown passes during New England’s record-breaking 2007 season. That stood as a record until Peyton Manning threw 55 with the Denver Broncos in 2013. Moss caught 23 touchdown passes, which is still the most in any single season in NFL history.

Clark probably doesn’t think Carr and the Raiders are going to rewrite the record books. He does, however, feel that having Adams to throw to will make a world of difference for Carr. Perhaps Clark is banking on the chemistry between the two, as they played together at Fresno State. Keep in mind that Clark has been burned pretty badly when delivering hot takes in the past.