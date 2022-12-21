Report: Ryan Tannehill unlikely to return this season

If the Tennessee Titans want to hold on to their AFC playoff spot, they will reportedly have to do it without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill is likely done for the season due to the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, according to Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky. While the exact nature of the ankle injury is not clear, the injury is significant enough that Tannehill may need surgery.

Rookie Malik Willis worked as the starter during practice Wednesday and is likely to get the nod for the remainder of the season.

Tannehill had his ankle rolled by a defender (video here) during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, though he actually returned to the game at one point despite being carted off. He also missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury.

After a 7-3 start, the Titans have lost four in a row, though they still hold a one-game advantage in the AFC South race. They likely need to win the division to keep hold of their playoff spot, so Willis will have a lot on his shoulders assuming he takes the job for the rest of the year.