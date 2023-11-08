Ryan Tannehill has honest 3-word response to benching by Titans

The Tennessee Titans made it official and benched Ryan Tannehill as quarterback on Wednesday, opting to go with rookie Will Levis for the remainder of the season. As one would expect, the decision was a tough one for the veteran to take.

Tannehill offered an honest three-word response to his benching when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“It hits hard,” Tannehill admitted, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I’ve never been in this situation before, never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but it’s a situation I’m in.”

Tannehill added that he does not want to let his demotion impact the team, and that he will do what he can to help Levis in a backup role.

“I’m going to be here to answer any questions he has and try to help him out along the way,” Tannehill said.

Now in his 11th season, Tannehill has no real precedent for being benched. One could argue that it might not have happened in this case if not for a Week 6 ankle injury that opened the door for Levis, who threw four touchdown passes in his first career game.

Tannehill is in the final season of a 4-year, $118 million contract. Unless Levis really struggles or suffers an injury, he appears unlikely to play for the team again.