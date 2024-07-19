Saints All-Pro could be trending toward retirement

The end may be near for New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Saints placed Ramczyk on the reserve/PUP list due to his lingering knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Given that New Orleans did this before the team’s final roster reduction, the 30-year-old is officially out for the 2024 season.

Rapoport added in his report that the latest injury setback means that Ramczyk’s career “could be over.”

“It certainly could be the end of the line for Ryan Ramczyk … His career, for sure, could be over now. He is out for the season. He’s dealing with a knee issue. They thought it was going to get better, thought it was going to turn the corner. It just did not improve,” said Rapoport.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/fZVU6CXJ5J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2024

Ramczyk missed the final four games of the 2023 campaign due to said knee injury. He had surgery to repair the issue earlier in the offseason. However, Saints head coach Dennis Allen hinted in March that Ramczyk’s recovery was not going as well as the team had hoped.

Ramczyk was one of the best O-linemen in the NFL during the early portion of his career with the Saints. He was named 1st-Team All-Pro in 2019. Ramczyk also earned 2nd-team All-Pro nods in 2018 and 2020.

The Wisconsin product’s stellar performance during that span helped him land a massive contract with the Saints in 2021.