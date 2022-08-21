Saints punter reveals questionable NFL drug test after big game

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers.

Gillikin, entering his second year as the Saints’ full-time punter, punted five times for an average of 59.4 yards per kick against the Packers. His most notable punt was an 81-yarder in the third quarter.

On Sunday, Gillikin revealed that he had been chosen for a random in-season drug test by the NFL following his performance.

Good luck getting anyone to believe this was truly random. Plenty of players have previously indicated their belief that these things aren’t just coincidence. Gillikin would not even be the first special teams player hit with a so-called random test after a huge performance.

Gillikin, a 24-year-old out of Penn State, appeared in all 17 games for the Saints last season, averaging 47.7 yards per punt.