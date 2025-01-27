Former Saints head coach lands new job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has landed a new coaching job.

Allen is being hired to serve as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Allen gives Ben Johnson another experienced coach for his new staff in the NFC North.

Johnson was hired last week as the Bears’ head coach. Johnson had his pick of a few jobs and chose Chicago in part so he could work with 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. He has already brought over two coaches with him from the Lions, and now he is adding an experienced defensive coordinator in Allen.

Allen should be an asset for the Bears.

Allen has served as a defensive coordinator for the Broncos and Saints in his career. He also has served as a head coach for the Raiders and Saints. This will be the third team for which he serves as a defensive coordinator.

As a head coach, the 53-year-old has gone 26-53 and was 18-25 during his Saints stint. Allen was fired after a 2-7 start to this season and was replaced by Darren Rizzi.

Johnson’s coaching staff in Chicago is starting to take shape.