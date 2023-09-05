Saints take advantage of loophole in new NFL rule

The NFL is instituting a new quarterback rule for the 2023 season. The New Orleans Saints may have found a way to use it to their advantage.

After the San Francisco 49ers’ QB debacle during last season’s 2023 NFC Championship Game, NFL owners agreed on a bylaw that allows teams to field an emergency third quarterback on game days. The 3rd QB can only play if both QB1 and QB2 are either injured and/or ejected from the game, but it essentially grants a team another backup QB.

The Saints just so happen to have a player in Taysom Hill who can effectively play both TE and QB. While Hill was listed as a tight end throughout training camp and the preseason, New Orleans has switched his positional designation to QB for Week 1.

Taysom Hill listed as a QB on the Week 1 roster. Was a TE all camp — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 4, 2023

Listing Hill as a QB would allow the Saints to dress an additional player on their active game-day roster. Hill can line up at different positions despite the on-paper designation. Jameis Winston would potentially serve as the emergency QB in case both Hill and starter Derek Carr are unable to play.

Hill has been a human Swiss army knife for the Saints throughout his career. He hovered between both QB and wide receiver during his first five seasons. Last year, he was officially designated as a tight end for the first time.

Hill has gone 185-of-287 with 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions across six NFL seasons.