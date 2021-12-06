Saints lose WR Deonte Harris to DUI suspension

The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their receiving options over the next few weeks.

The NFL upheld a 3-game suspension for wide receiver Deonte Harris. Harris was arrested in July for drunk driving.

Two-game suspensions are typical for DUI arrests, but Harris received a 3-game suspension and appealed. Monday’s announcement means Harris lost his appeal.

During his July arrest, Harris was issued several citations including negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit.

The 24-year-old receiver has 31 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had 96 yards and a touchdown catch in Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys.