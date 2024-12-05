 Skip to main content
Saints player suspended by NFL for substance abuse violation

December 4, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Saints helmet on the bench

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A New Orleans Saints defender has become the latest player to get suspended by the NFL.

The league announced Wednesday that Saints safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for three games without pay. The suspension is for an unspecified violation of the NFL’s Substances of Abuse policy.

Teamer, 27, went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Saints, his fourth career team, in the offseason. He has made just two appearances for New Orleans this season though (with no statistics of note) and has primarily been a practice squad member.

With the three-game suspension, Teamer will be eligible for reinstatement after Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers (when the Saints only have two games left in the season). But Teamer’s suspension is actually more lenient than the one another NFL defender got for substance abuse earlier this year.

