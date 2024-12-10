Saints sign ex-Cowboys QB after Derek Carr injury

The New Orleans Saints have added a veteran quarterback in the wake of Derek Carr’s latest injury.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci announced via social media on Tuesday that he has signed with the Saints.

I have fun news. I signed with the Saints this morning. Source – myself (fairly credible). — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) December 10, 2024

DiNucci did not specify whether he signed to the 53-man roster or a practice-squad deal, but the latter is more likely. The Saints have not placed Carr on injured reserve and still have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler on their roster.

The Cowboys drafted DiNucci in the seventh round out of James Madison in 2020. He spent two seasons with the team before being waived. DiNucci started a big “Sunday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie when Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton were both hurt. DiNucci threw for 180 yards and lost two fumbles in a 23-9 Dallas loss.

After he was waived by the Cowboys in 2022, DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL and became their starting quarterback. He passed for 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 3 touchdowns in 10 games.

DiNucci’s strong play in the XFL led the Denver Broncos to give him another opportunity in the NFL last year, but he was cut this past offseason.

Carr suffered a fractured left hand after he dove for extra yardage on a scramble play during Sunday’s 14-11 win over the New York Giants. He is also in concussion protocol. The veteran is expected to miss several games, if not the remainder of the season.