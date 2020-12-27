Sam Darnold surprisingly backs Adam Gase after Jets win

Sam Darnold’s future with the New York Jets is murky, but if he is staying, it sounds like he’d be happy to keep working with Adam Gase.

After the Jets grabbed their second consecutive win on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Darnold was asked about Gase’s future as head coach. Perhaps surprisingly, Darnold gave Gase his full backing and said he hoped to keep working with him.

“I love Adam. I love working for him,” Darnold said, via Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Despite the endorsement, Darnold and Gase haven’t worked great together. Darnold has failed to progress much under the head coach, and has only eight touchdowns to nine interceptions this season.

The reality is that neither Darnold nor Gase may have any role on the Jets next season. Gase may not even see out the season, though back-to-back wins may save him from that indignity. Darnold’s future is unclear as well, though the Jets’ recent wins may help him out in more ways than one.