Jets ‘very likely’ to fire Adam Gase after Week 16?

Adam Gase has long been expected to lose his job as head coach of the New York Jets. Apparently that move could happen as soon as next week.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday that is is “very likely” the Jets make a coaching change if they lose to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Hearing it is very likely the Jets make a coaching change by Monday if they lose to the Browns tomorrow — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 27, 2020

The Browns will be without almost all of their wide receivers for the game due to COVID contact tracing rules. The Jets are finishing off a 1-13 season and in contention for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Regardless of whether it happens after Week 16 or Week 17, Gase is not expected to return.