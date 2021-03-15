Is Sam Darnold close to being traded by Jets?

The New York Jets have openly said that they are willing to listen to trade offers for Sam Darnold this offseason, and it sounds like there has been plenty of interest in the former third overall pick.

Albert Breer of The MMQB predicted in his weekly column on Monday that Darnold will be “the next QB domino to fall.” The reporter says at least eight teams have reached out to the Jets about Darnold.

The Jets are exploring the possibility of drafting a quarterback second overall and want to watch Ohio State star Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson throw at their respective pro days before making a final decision on Darnold.

Breer speculates that the Jets might be able to get something comparable to what the Arizona Cardinals got when they traded Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins two years ago. The return in that deal was a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Darnold battled a shoulder injury and had a rough season in 2020. He finished with 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games. Those are not the numbers the Jets were hoping for in the former USC star’s third NFL season, but many have blamed Adam Gase for New York’s offensive struggles. Gase, of course, was fired after the season.

There have been indications that the Jets could have an unrealistic price tag in mind for Darnold, but they must have a good grasp of the market by now. One former New York quarterback thinks the Jets need to unload Darnold as quickly as possible.