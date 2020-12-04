Sam Darnold working on embarrassing streak for Jets

The New York Jets are 0-11 and have been an embarrassment this season. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that their quarterback is working on an equally embarrassing streak.

Sam Darnold returned to action in Week 12 after missing time with a shoulder injury. He failed to throw a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darnold has gone 122 straight passes without a touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the league.

Sam Darnold has attempted 122 consecutive passes without a TD The longest active streak in the NFL pic.twitter.com/zXU553hczz — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2020

Darnold has passed for three touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. This comes after he threw for 36 scores over his first two years. Prior to this season, he only had four games where he did not throw a touchdown, and that never occurred in consecutive weeks.

It’s been an awful year for the Jets, and Darnold has been part of the mess. It would not be so bad for him if the Jets decided to move on from him.