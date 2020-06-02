49ers could extend Raheem Mostert before George Kittle?

The San Francisco 49ers are making little progress in extension talks with George Kittle, such that another key offensive player may get a deal done first.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that running back Raheem Mostert could come to an extension agreement with the team ahead of Kittle.

Mostert, 27, is currently under contract for $2.58 million in 2020 and $2.88 million in 2021. He led San Francisco in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season and is said to be preparing for an even bigger role.

As for Kittle, he is at a bit of an impasse with the team, as he reportedly wants to be paid like a receiver instead of a tight end. While a Mostert deal would not necessarily preclude a Kittle extension from happening, it may be more of a straightforward situation for the Niners.