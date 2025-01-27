Saquon Barkley cashes in on huge bonus after beating Commanders

Saquon Barkley got a lucrative cherry on top of his NFC Championship Game sundae after leading his Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Washington Commanders.

Barkley was as explosive as ever in the Eagles’ dominant 55-23 win over the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday. The 3-time Pro Bowler made his presence felt from the start as he rumbled for a 60-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ opening play.

It took the Commanders 18 plays and nearly half a quarter to kick a field goal on their opening drive. Saquon needed just one touch and 18 seconds to find the end zone. Barkley even did his part as a blocker during one controversial play that benefitted the Eagles.

With the victory, Barkley cashed in on a massive contract incentive. The 27-year-old netted $250,000 because the Eagles won the championship game. The bonus will double if Barkley and his Eagles teammates are the ones raising the Lombardi trophy on Feb. 9.

An added bonus: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has a $250,000 incentive for winning today’s conference championship game and then another $250,000 for the Super Bowl. He’s two wins from an additional $500,000. pic.twitter.com/pNoJfaZY2U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2025

Barkley more than earned his bonus with the way he performed in Sunday’s win over the Commanders. The first-team All-Pro rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries. He also tucked the Commanders into bed with an iconic celebration after scoring his third TD of the night.