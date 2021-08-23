Saquon Barkley could be nearing key milestone in injury recovery

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not been ruled out for Week 1, and he may be taking a significant step toward playing during joint practice this week.

Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley could be in line for 7-on-7 work during joint practices with the New England Patriots. Judge said it partly depended on whether the Patriots use veterans like Dont’a Hightower, as Judge believes that sort of player will be less eager to prove a point by going all-out to hit Barkley.

Pregame, NYG-CLE: Joe Judge said he’ll feel “better” about putting Saquon in 7-on-7 & team drills this week if NE defenders like Dont’a Hightower are on field. “They’ll take care of him,” JJ said. Also NYG have “absolutely not” ruled Saquon out for season opener. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 22, 2021

Taking part in team drills would be a notable step for Barkley. He’s been active in practice since Aug. 9, but has yet to take part in full team drills. It’s the next big hurdle before the Giants can start to think about bringing him back for full game action.

Barkley is coming back from the torn ACL he suffered early in 2020. There have been reports that the Giants will be very cautious with him to start the season, though they are emphatic about the fact that they have not ruled him out yet.