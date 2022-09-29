Saquon Barkley drops interesting hint about reuniting with ex-teammate

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had an interesting answer when asked which of his former teammates he would most like to play with again.

Barkley revealed in an interview with Tony Anderson of USA Today’s “Sports Seriously” podcast that he spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. following Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and suggested he would love to play with the wide receiver again.

“The obvious would be Odell Beckham,” Barkley said. “I just got off the phone with him last night, talking about (Sterling Shepard). O, he’s a different cat. Special player, especially with the ball in his hands. The things he can do on a football field, how he’s able to just light up a stadium. I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better. You never know, hopefully one day we’re back on the same team.”

Obviously, there is nothing to suggest Barkley is recruiting Beckham back to New York. However, it’s certainly notable that they sound like they talk regularly. Plus, the regime that got rid of Beckham is gone now, and the Giants are looking a bit thin at wide receiver after Sterling Shepard’s season-ending injury.

On the other hand, Beckham probably wouldn’t be too enthusiastic about playing regularly at MetLife Stadium again. He will be in high demand once he recovers from his ACL injury, and will likely have a shot at joining a playoff contender.