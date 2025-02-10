Saquon Barkley shotguns beer in locker room after Super Bowl win

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles capped off an incredible season with a Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, and the star running back did a bit of blue-collar celebrating afterward.

Barkley was held to a modest 57 rushing yards on 25 carries, but the Eagles found other ways to dominate the Chiefs en route to a 40-22 win at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. In the locker room after the game, Barkley was spotted shotgunning beers.

Barkley went head-to-head with a teammate in a shotgun race at one point and appeared to lose. That is hard to believe given how fast he put his beer back:

The people of Philly already loved Barkley, but that will only make the legend grow.

Barkley has had plenty of practice with celebrations this season. He was also spotted shotgunning Coors Lights after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game:

Only way to celebrate scoring 3 touchdowns in the Conf Champ Game and heading to the Super Bowl is to shotgun Coors Lights in the locker room @saquon 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dSLBR6XzGq — el gato (@5chultzycat) January 27, 2025

Barkley earned some massive incentives during his record-breaking first season in Philly. He even secured another one with the Super Bowl win, but we doubt he was thinking about that as he celebrated.

Remember, this is a player who was with the New York Giants a year ago. Barkley’s career certainly took a turn for the better in short order.