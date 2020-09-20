 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley feared to have suffered torn ACL

September 20, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after suffering a knee injury, and the New York Giants are fearing the worst.

The Giants believe Barkley may have suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan. He will undergo more tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Barkley’s right knee bent awkwardly underneath him as he was being forced to the sideline early in Sunday’s game. He was able to stand up under his own power but then needed to be helped off the field. You can see a video of the play here.

Barkley was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is never a good sign. The former No. 2 overall pick battled an ankle injury for much of last season, so you can imagine how frustrated he will be if he’s forced to miss the remainder of 2020.

