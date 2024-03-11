Report: 3 teams considered ‘serious suitors’ for Saquon Barkley

The running back market may not be thriving, but that doesn’t mean most teams would pass up the chance to land New York Giants free agent Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is one of the top prizes in a stacked running back free agent pool this offseason. He will join the likes of All-Pro talents Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry in looking for a new home once free agency period officially begins.

Three NFL teams — the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears — are considered to be “serious suitors” for Barkley, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Aside from the aforementioned three, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys also reportedly have interest in the 2-time Pro Bowler. However, the report added that the Eagles and Cowboys aren’t expected to be able to meet Barkley’s value, which is said to be at around $30 million over three years.

The Penn State alum was recently said to have mutual interest in signing a deal with the Eagles. One Giants legend warned Barkley against potentially joining his former team’s NFC East rival.

Barkley played in 14 games for the Giants last season. The former second overall pick rushed for 962 yards with 6 touchdowns on 247 carries.