Sauce Gardner gets Jets fans buzzing with Aaron Rodgers comment

The New York Jets are expected to aggressively pursue a trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner may have some inside information about the team’s plans.

Gardner on Tuesday was a guest on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” He was asked about all the talk linking Rodgers to New York, and the way he responded sparked excitement among Jets fans.

Sauce Gardner, asked on @gmfb about Rodgers to Jets rumors: “I can’t speak on it too too much. But I know a little something about something…” — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 7, 2023

“I can’t speak on it too too much. But I know a little something about something…” Gardner said.

It is unclear what Gardner could know that the rest of us don’t. Jets owner Woody Johnson has been open about the fact that he will spare no expense to upgrade at the quarterback position. A recent report also claimed the Jets are preparing to go “all out” to land Rodgers.

Keep in mind that Gardner, who is coming off an outstanding rookie season, has been having fun with Jets trade rumors for a while now. His comments on NFL Network were probably just another example of that, but there is no question his team is planning to make a run at the reigning NFL MVP.