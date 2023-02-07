 Skip to main content
Sauce Gardner gets Jets fans buzzing with Aaron Rodgers comment

February 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Sauce Gardner with the media

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are expected to aggressively pursue a trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner may have some inside information about the team’s plans.

Gardner on Tuesday was a guest on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” He was asked about all the talk linking Rodgers to New York, and the way he responded sparked excitement among Jets fans.

“I can’t speak on it too too much. But I know a little something about something…” Gardner said.

It is unclear what Gardner could know that the rest of us don’t. Jets owner Woody Johnson has been open about the fact that he will spare no expense to upgrade at the quarterback position. A recent report also claimed the Jets are preparing to go “all out” to land Rodgers.

Keep in mind that Gardner, who is coming off an outstanding rookie season, has been having fun with Jets trade rumors for a while now. His comments on NFL Network were probably just another example of that, but there is no question his team is planning to make a run at the reigning NFL MVP.

