 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 19, 2022

Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him

December 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Sauce Gardner with the media

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different.

Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of targets personally because he wanted to have a greater impact on the game, especially against his hometown team.

Of course, the Lions did not target Gardner precisely because they did not want him impacting the game. The No. 4 pick in April’s draft has proven himself to be worth the selection and has quickly developed into a standout player, which is why teams like the Lions are not eager to throw in his direction. That is a mark of respect, even if it leaves Gardner wanting more action.

Gardner has shown himself to be willing to call out just about anyone. Calling out a team for avoiding him is kind of a weird move, but it’s definitely not out of character.

Article Tags

Sauce Gardner
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus