Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him

Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different.

Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of targets personally because he wanted to have a greater impact on the game, especially against his hometown team.

Sauce Gardner said he wasn’t targeted yesterday. “I take that personal because I wanted to make a bigger and better impact on the game.” Said the game felt personal going against his hometown team. Wanted a chance to get a pick six. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 19, 2022

Of course, the Lions did not target Gardner precisely because they did not want him impacting the game. The No. 4 pick in April’s draft has proven himself to be worth the selection and has quickly developed into a standout player, which is why teams like the Lions are not eager to throw in his direction. That is a mark of respect, even if it leaves Gardner wanting more action.

Gardner has shown himself to be willing to call out just about anyone. Calling out a team for avoiding him is kind of a weird move, but it’s definitely not out of character.