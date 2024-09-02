Seahawks add new quarterback to back up Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have found their new QB3.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Seahawks have signed quarterback Jaren Hall. The 26-year-old Hall will be joining Seattle’s practice squad for the time being, Pelissero adds.

The former BYU standout Hall was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 164 overall). He made two starts for the Vikings last season after Kirk Cousins was lost to a torn Achilles but got waived by the team several days ago.

For the Seahawks, Geno Smith, a Pro Bowler for a second straight year last season, is locked in as the starter, and newly-acquired Sam Howell will serve as his backup. But Hall should work well beyond that as he has a bit more upside than this other QB that Seattle signed and released this offseason.