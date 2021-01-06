Seahawks OC details how team worked to get David Moore catch bonus

The Seattle Seahawks staged a nice moment at the end of Sunday’s game when they got wide receiver David Moore a last-second catch in order to trigger a contract bonus.

On Wednesday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the play had been Russell Wilson’s call, though it had been discussed by the team earlier than that.

“D-Mo’s been working his butt off. He made huge plays — go back to the Rams game. He kind of ignited us in the second half,” Schottenheimer said. “Very safe play call, very easy play call. I was happy to see him get that. That was one of the things we looked at.”

The play was a jet sweep, and the intent was obvious since the Seahawks could have just run out the clock by taking a knee. Something like this should go down well and make the Seahawks look like a class organization that cares about its players.