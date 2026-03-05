Seahawks give starting LB a new contract

The Seattle Seahawks are getting an early start before NFL free agency.

On Thursday, the Seahawks and starting linebacker Drake Thomas agreed to terms on a new contract that will pay him a base salary of $8 million per season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Seahawks and starting LB Drake Thomas have agreed to terms on a new 2-year deal worth $8M base with a chance to make $9M, sources say.



With 96 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a first-year starter, Thomas cashes in with a deal done by agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports. pic.twitter.com/WJocyYlDlx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2026

Thomas had 96 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the regular season for Seattle, along with an interception and a fumble recovery.

In the Super Bowl run, Thomas had 18 total tackles, including three solo tackles in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Thomas played college football at NC State but went undrafted in 2023 before being picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released him, and Thomas has been in Seattle ever since, although 2025 was a coming-out party for the 26-year-old.

The Seahawks do enter free agency with some questions, especially with running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III likely signing elsewhere after he did not receive the franchise tag.

On the other hand, Thomas had an excellent year, and the Seahawks wasted no time keeping him around for the foreseeable future.