Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Stefon Diggs seemingly puts an end to minicamp drama

June 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stefon Diggs looking ahead

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs made headlines on Tuesday when he was not present at the start of mandatory minicamp, but the Buffalo Bills star is officially back with the team.

Diggs was on the field when the Bills began their second day of camp on Wednesday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that he was “very concerned” by Diggs’ absence. The receiver’s agent later tried to address the situation but did not shed much light on it.

Diggs then took to social media with some cryptic quotes that appeared to call people out for lying about his situation.

Nobody seems to know what Diggs’ issue is. Josh Allen indicated that there might be some communication issues between the star wide receiver and the team, though he did not go into detail.

Diggs just signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills last year. It seems unlikely that he would be upset about money.

