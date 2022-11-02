Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay.

McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.

Will Akers practice this week? "Yeah. There's a possibility of that." But, McVay says he's not ready to say yet that Akers will play for the Rams Sunday. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 2, 2022

Akers’ status has been an intriguing storyline for the past few weeks. It looked like the running back was finished in Los Angeles in mid-October, with McVay essentially saying the Rams wanted to get him a new start. Ultimately, no trade materialized, and the team sounds open to working Akers back into the backfield rotation.

Akers was productive as a rookie, but injuries have impeded his progress since then. He probably won’t be a featured back again this season, but there is at least a chance that he can contribute again.