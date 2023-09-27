 Skip to main content
Sean McVay provides significant update on Cooper Kupp injury

September 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams could really use wide receiver Cooper Kupp to bolster their offense, and there appears to be some hope that it could happen quite soon.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that “the hope” is that Kupp is able to come off injured reserve after Week 4. Kupp is making progress physically, according to McVay, and appears on track to be back in Week 5.

Kupp was placed on injured reserve just before the start of the season due to a lingering hamstring issue. The star receiver had seen a specialist in the hope of making the recurring problem go away for good.

The Rams are 1-2, though they have been competitive in both of their defeats. If Kupp can replicate anything close to his 2021 season upon returning, they should be in contention for a playoff spot.

