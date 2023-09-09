 Skip to main content
Rams make big injury decision on Cooper Kupp

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Cooper Kupp without a helmet

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have made a big decision regarding the injury status of wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams are placing Kupp on injured reserve, according to multiple reports. The move means that Kupp will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he battles a hamstring issue.

Kupp seemed to be on track to return to action in Week 1 quite recently, until he suffered some sort of setback late in August. The veteran wide receiver then went to see a specialist about his lingering hamstring issues, and coach Sean McVay strongly suggested that this outcome was growing increasingly possible.

The 30-year-old Kupp has failed to match the heights of his remarkable 2021 season that saw him collect 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Injuries kept him to nine games in 2022, and he will now miss key games against Seattle, San Francisco, and Cincinnati as he tries to get healthy.

