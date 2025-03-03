Sean McVay makes interesting comment about Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have essentially closed the door on Cooper Kupp returning for 2025. Head coach Sean McVay, however, does not appear willing to go there just yet.

McVay on Monday weighed in on the trade rumors regarding the veteran wide receiver, and his response was an interesting one. The Rams coach did not completely shut the door on the possibility of Kupp returning after all.

“I would never speak in absolutes,” McVay said when asked if the door was completely closed on a Kupp return.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp has openly said that the Rams have informed him that they intend to trade him, and did not leave much wiggle room. However, there have been hints that not everyone is happy with that outcome. If McVay is not going to completely rule out a Kupp return, that alone is likely worth paying attention to.

Kupp carries a cap hit of nearly $30 million for 2025, which would almost certainly have to be restructured. The 31-year-old has also struggled to stay healthy over the last three seasons, though he still had 67 catches for 710 yards with six touchdowns in 2024.

At least one team has been linked to a Kupp trade if the Rams do decide to go that route.