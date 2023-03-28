 Skip to main content
Sean McVay shares big update on Matthew Stafford

March 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of uncertainty about Matthew Stafford’s future in recent months, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seemed to put that to rest on Tuesday.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, McVay said Stafford is healthy and ready to begin offseason work. McVay said there will be “no limitations” on the veteran quarterback when organized team activities begin.

“There will be no limitations. He’ll be ready to roll,” McVay said.

McVay added that Stafford has a “renewed sense of urgency” after the way last season went.

Stafford dealt with an arm injury last offseason. His reps were carefully managed during training camp and the preseason, and he never seemed right once the year began. The Rams eventually shut Stafford down for the final eight games of the season after he suffered a neck injury and landed in concussion protocol on two separate occasions.

One recent report made it sound like Stafford could be forced into retirement, but that apparently is not the case.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win two years ago. The concerns about his health are valid, and it’s possible the Rams wanted to move on from him this offseason. That was never a realistic option, so they are now hoping the 35-year-old can return to form in 2023.

