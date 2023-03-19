 Skip to main content
Report: Rams had hoped for 1 Matthew Stafford outcome

March 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Matthew Stafford in a hat

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will be moving forward with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback, but that may not have been their preference earlier in the offseason.

The Rams would have “welcomed” an opportunity to trade Stafford, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. In fact, Stafford could have become the New York Jets’ backup plan had Aaron Rodgers opted against pushing for a trade.

Stafford remained on the Rams’ roster by the end of the week, which ensured that another $57 million on his contract became full guaranteed. That was the biggest reason the Rams would have wanted to move Stafford, and that guaranteed money kicking in essentially eliminates any chance of a trade.

One report earlier in the offseason made it clear that the Rams would love to move Stafford. The team’s GM publicly disputed those rumors, but perhaps he was aware by that point that a deal was impossible.

Los Angeles RamsMatthew Stafford
