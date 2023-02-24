Sean McVay tried 1 big change during Rams’ disappointing season

The Los Angeles Rams went a disappointing 5-12 last season as they dealt with multiple injuries. The season went so poorly that it left Sean McVay searching for answers.

In his search for answers, McVay even tried letting one of his assistants call plays for a week.

According to information shared in a feature by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay let offensive coordinator Liam Coen call plays for the Rams’ Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams had Bryce Perkins play quarterback that game, so their chances of success were very low regardless. Coen was not exactly handed an offense featuring a healthy Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Unsurprisingly, the Rams ended up losing that game 26-10 and didn’t score their first touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The way the game went at least confirmed for McVay that the Rams were not better off with someone else calling plays.

The entire feature from Rodrigue is worth a read. McVay expressed that he was unfulfilled even after the team’s Super Bowl win, which has left him trying to figure things out. That all helps explain why there were so many rumors about McVay potentially leaving the Rams after the disappointing season.