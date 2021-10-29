Sean Payton takes funny shot at Tom Brady water

Sean Payton and Tom Brady are set to renew acquaintances this week, but it sounds like Payton has been hearing enough from Brady already.

The New Orleans Saints coach made a funny crack about Brady on Thursday. Payton joked that he’s been getting a lot of emails from the Buccaneers quarterback’s product line, promoting Brady’s “TB12” hydration products.

Payton on Tom Brady: I finally got his emails to stop coming to me … He's real nice about the TB12 Hydration product. Every 3rd day, I get these emails and pretty soon they were coming more frequently. I'm trying to block them, it took me a while, we got it straightened out — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 29, 2021

Fun fact: this is the continuation of a saga from last year. Payton apparently bought some of those products a while ago and landed on the mailing list. Apparently he went straight to Brady to try to get them stopped, but that didn’t help.

Does this mean Brady has lost a loyal “TB12” customer? It sounds like Payton just wanted to try it out and got turned off by the mailing list. Maybe Brady should ease up on the aggressive marketing tactics.