Sean Payton takes funny shot at Tom Brady water

October 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Sean Payton and Tom Brady are set to renew acquaintances this week, but it sounds like Payton has been hearing enough from Brady already.

The New Orleans Saints coach made a funny crack about Brady on Thursday. Payton joked that he’s been getting a lot of emails from the Buccaneers quarterback’s product line, promoting Brady’s “TB12” hydration products.

Fun fact: this is the continuation of a saga from last year. Payton apparently bought some of those products a while ago and landed on the mailing list. Apparently he went straight to Brady to try to get them stopped, but that didn’t help.

Does this mean Brady has lost a loyal “TB12” customer? It sounds like Payton just wanted to try it out and got turned off by the mailing list. Maybe Brady should ease up on the aggressive marketing tactics.

