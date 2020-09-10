Sean Payton shares funny story about buying Tom Brady water

Sean Payton shared a funny story on Wednesday about his experience buying Tom Brady water.

Payton’s New Orleans Saints host Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The longtime head coach shared with the media how impressed he is with Brady and Drew Brees staying in such good shape at their ages.

Then Payton said he even bought some of Brady’s “TB12” hydration products. But the one thing he didn’t like was all the marketing emails he received from them.

#Saints coach Sean Payton says he bought the TB12 water and started getting a lot of emails from them. When he asked Tom Brady to have them stop, Payton says he got twice as many. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 9, 2020

Part of the TB12 method is constantly bombarding the customer, didn’t you know that, Sean? Just kidding.

There is a lot to respect about Brady playing well in the NFL at 43 and Brees doing the same at 41. The same relentless attitude Brady takes with his training is the same his company uses with their email marketing. And so far, Brady is earning praise from his teammates.

