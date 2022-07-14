Report: Sean Payton linked to 3 interesting teams

Sean Payton will not be on an NFL sideline this season, but he could wind up as a head coach for the 2023 season.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson published a story on Wednesday about Payton, who was previously linked to the Dolphins. In the story, Jackson said Payton could have interest in returning to coach for the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers or Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson also said that Payton would prefer going to a team that gives him control over personnel decisions, has a contending roster, and located in a warm-weather area.

Payton’s apparent interest in the Cowboys does not come as a surprise. He was an assistant coach with the team for three seasons before being hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2006. It has been widely speculated that Jerry Jones would be more than happy to hire Payton. Another early playoff exit this season could lead to Mike McCarthy’s firing and an open spot for Payton to potentially fill.

The Dolphins and Chargers would seem to be less likely destinations for Payton. The Chargers finished at 9-8 last season and have high expectations this year. Unless the team and quarterback Justin Herbert underperform, it would be difficult to see a scenario where the Chargers part ways with Brandon Staley.

Miami has a first-year head coach in Mike McDaniel, but was reportedly very willing to make Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL this offseason. Along with Payton, the Dolphins had planned to pursue Tom Brady, who becomes a free agent in 2023 and did not deny having interest in going to Miami. Brady’s interest could be enough to persuade Payton to come to South Beach, and vice versa.

