Shailene Woodley not taking Aaron Rodgers breakup well?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley appear to have called off their engagement for good, and one may be handling the breakup better than the other.

Rodgers and Woodley broke off their engagement during the NFL season last year, but a report claimed they were trying to work through their issues as of two months ago. A source told Us Weekly on May 3 that friends have now been told the relationship is “over for good.”

Woodley is said to be more torn up about the split than Rodgers.

“Shailene is more upset over the split,” the source told Us Weekly. “Shailene was not happy in the relationship.”

According to a separate gossip report last week, Rodgers is “in a pretty spiritual place in his life” and focusing more on himself.

Rodgers and Woodley reportedly broke up initially because of their schedules and careers. The two began dating near the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and quickly got engaged. They were able to spend much more time together then. It probably is not a coincidence that they tried to reconcile once last season ended.

Rodgers, 38, signed a new contract with the Packers this offseason after contemplating retirement. He spent time with Woodley living it up in Hawaii last offseason amid a dispute with the Packers, but that is not going to happen this spring.