Report reveals why Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley broke up

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley appear to have called off their engagement for good, and the reason why probably will not surprise you.

A report this week said Rodgers and Woodley have decided to split after attempts to reconcile. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were unable to make the relationship work due to their schedules and careers.

“They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another,” the source said. “The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends.”

The source added that Rodgers has a great support system and is “in a pretty spiritual place in his life.” The reining NFL MVP plans to “explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself.”

Rodgers and Woodley broke off their engagement during the season last year, but a report claimed they were trying to work through their issues as of two months ago. The two began dating near the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and quickly got engaged. It seems as though they ran into relationship troubles when they were unable to spend as much time together.

Rodgers, 38, signed a new deal with the Packers this offseason after contemplating retirement.