Shailene Woodley unloads on report claiming Aaron Rodgers broke quarantine

Aaron Rodgers has faced a great deal of backlash since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the star quarterback’s fiancee has apparently heard enough.

Actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ girlfriend, took to Instagram on Monday to defend the Green Bay Packers star against a report that claimed he went out for a cup of coffee when he should have been in quarantine. The Daily Mail published a photo on Monday night that claimed to show Rodgers violating NFL rules by leaving isolation. Woodley responded to the report with a vulgar rant on her Instagram story Tuesday.

Woodley provided a detailed breakdown of the photo of the gentleman, who she insists was not her boyfriend. She explained that Rodgers has much bigger feet and hairier hands than the man who was pictured. She criticized the media for “grasping at straws to disparage aaron.” You can see the screenshots below, but beware that they contain inappropriate language.

The Daily Mail has since removed the photo, which likely confirms that the man in it was not Rodgers. That also means some random guy who was just out getting coffee got picked apart by a famous actress for no reason.

Rodgers has been accused of misleading people about his vaccination status. He said over the summer that he was “immunized,” which most took to mean he has received the COVID vaccine. However, the 37-year-old was referring to a homeopathic treatment he underwent.

Woodley and Rodgers began dating near the start of the pandemic last year and were engaged shortly after. They spent time together in Hawaii while Rodgers was holding out in Green Bay.