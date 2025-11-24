Shedeur Sanders pulls off Browns feat that had never been done this century

Shedeur Sanders broke at least one longstanding Cleveland Browns curse during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Sanders made his first career NFL start in the Week 12 clash and did not disappoint. He went 11/20 for 203 yards, including a gorgeous 52-yard bomb late in the first quarter that preceded a Quinshon Judkins rushing touchdown.

SHEDEUR SANDERS GOES DEEP FOR 53 YARDS.



CLEvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/dVqZbz0ESf — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

Sanders also secured his first touchdown in the fourth quarter on a screen pass to running back Dylan Sampson, who went 66 yards for an end zone score. The TD sealed a 23-10 victory for the Browns.

With the win, Sanders snapped an undesirable streak amongst Cleveland’s debuting quarterbacks. He became the only Browns QB to win his first start with the team since 1999. Debuting starters had been 0-17 before Shedeur’s winning performance against the Raiders.

Shedeur Sanders is the first Browns QB to win his first career start since 1999.



Prior to Sanders, #Browns quarterbacks had been 0–17 in their first starts — the longest such streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/PCu5aQAcvV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025

While beating a similarly despondent Raiders team is hardly a reason to celebrate, Sunday’s result was a small step in the right direction for both Sanders and the Browns.

Sanders’ haters were loud when the rookie struggled mightily in his first taste of NFL action last week against the Baltimore Ravens. It got to the point that a Ravens player felt the need to comfort Shedeur on the sidelines after the game. Sanders silenced his critics for at least one game.