Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home was broken into during his NFL debut.

Sanders was the victim of a burglary at his Cleveland-area home during Sunday’s game, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It was unclear if anything was taken from the home, and there were no immediate suspects in the break-in.

Many pro athletes have been targeted by burglars in recent years, as their wealth and the knowledge that they will not be home during games make them enticing targets. Sanders is only a rookie, but thanks to his family ties and NIL money, he certainly has more valuable items than the average fifth-round pick would.

Sanders is only the latest high-profile athlete to be targeted by criminals during a game. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a victim last year, and was clearly shaken up by the incident.

Sanders struggled on the field in his debut, going 4/16 for 47 yards with an interception. He was also taunted by his opponents after taking a sack in the third quarter as the Browns fell 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens.