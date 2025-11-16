Ravens players mocked Shedeur Sanders with his signature celebration

Shedeur Sanders made his regular season debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and his first drive ended with his opponents mocking his signature celebration.

Sanders was pressed into action against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of Sunday’s game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh. when starter Dillon Gabriel was forced out of the game with a concussion. An enthusiastic Cleveland crowd was quickly quieted when Sanders struggled on his first drive.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton sacked Sanders on third down. Upon getting up, both he and teammate Dre’Mont Jones hit Sanders’ famous “flex” celebration.

That is a bit of a “welcome to the NFL” moment for the rookie quarterback. Sanders did not have much of a chance to make a play, failed to step up in the pocket, got sacked, and was then taunted with his own celebration.

Sanders has used the celebration to taunt others before, so he cannot really have any complaints. For those who think he needs to be humbled a bit, it should provide a fairly satisfying moment, albeit one the quarterback will not want to remember.