SI model Olivia Ponton living with Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton appear to have some sort of relationship.

Burrow’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was broken into during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A woman called into 911 to report the break-in at Burrow’s house. That woman was the mother of Ponton. Ponton also called in and told authorities that “someone broke into my house … It’s like completely messed up.”

What’s interesting is that despite calling it “my house,” Ponton is listed in documents as being an employee of Burrow.

Ponton has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and is a model. What kind of work is she doing at Burrow’s house that makes her an employee of his? Or was that just a cover-up so she wouldn’t divulge the two are dating?

The 27-year-old Burrow has passed for 3,706 yards, 33 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season. His Bengals are 5-8.

Athletes have been targeted by burglars while on the road for games recently, which prompted the NFL to issue a security alert to players.

In this case, Burrow’s home appears to have been burglarized when Ponton was not there.