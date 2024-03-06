Spurs reporter completely refutes ESPN segment on Victor Wembanyama

ESPN has already begun speculating on Victor Wembanyama potentially souring on the San Antonio Spurs. One veteran Spurs reporter isn’t having it.

On Monday’s episode of “NBA Today,” ESPN reporters Malika Andrews and Ramona Shelburne along with former NBA players Danny Green and Kendrick Perkins discussed how “patient” Wembanyama would be with the Spurs.

Despite what’s been a stellar rookie campaign for Wembanyama so far, San Antonio has languished as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Andrews claimed that Wemby “isn’t that patient,” while Shelburne appeared to hint at the Spurs rookie potentially asking out in “a year or two” given the current state of the team.

Perkins added that the pressure is firmly on the Spurs to surround Wembanyama with talent as quickly as possible.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne: “Victor is here and he wants to win… I don’t know how patient he’s going to be (with the #Spurs)… I don’t think he wants to sit here at the bottom of the lottery standings.” #PorVida #Wemby #Wembanyama #NBA pic.twitter.com/CXKXjFJAaL — Dusty Garza (@Dgarza888) March 5, 2024

On Tuesday, longtime Spurs reporter Mike Finger of San Antonio Express-News responded to the ESPN show’s Wembanyama segment.

Finger refuted the notion that Wembanyama wants to rush the Spurs’ timeline. He also stated in an X post that Wemby has been by far the most patient when it comes to the team’s long-term plan.

“I say this without an ounce of exaggeration or hyperbole: I talk to people about the Spurs every day. And of all those people, there is one who is, by far, the most forward-thinking and relentlessly patient when it comes to the plan.

“It’s the 20-year-old kid. And it’s not close,” wrote Finger.

I say this without an ounce of exaggeration or hyperbole: I talk to people about the Spurs every day. And of all those people, there is one who is, by far, the most forward-thinking and relentlessly patient when it comes to the plan. It's the 20-year-old kid. And it's not close. https://t.co/v37eBRKGrT — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) March 5, 2024

The 20-year-old that Finger is referring to is obviously Wembanyama. While Wemby is truly a generational talent who deserves the postseason spotlight sooner rather than later, even the greatest players have had to wait their turn.

A rookie LeBron James missed the playoffs after his 2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers finished 35-47. The Dallas Mavericks also fell short of the postseason during Luka Doncic’s rookie year, when the team finished 33-49. Those players have turned out alright thus far.

The Spurs are also reportedly considering a trade in the offseason for a 3-time All-Star point guard to serve as Wemby’s co-star.

Wembanyama will have his chance to shine in the playoffs. It’s not a matter of if, but when.